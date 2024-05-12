London
Olivia Rodrigo
Image: LiveNation

Olivia Rodrigo at London’s O2 Arena: timings, tickets and everything you need to know

The pop superstar’s Guts Tour is coming to the O2 for four huge shows this week

Ed Cunningham
Written by
Ed Cunningham
It’s been eight long months since Olivia Rodrigo announced her 2024 GUTS Tour would be coming to the UK. That tour is now finally underway – and this week the pop superstar lands in London for four massive shows.

Rodrigo’s current tour follows the release of her 2023 album GUTS and it’s already seen her play arenas and stadiums across North America. Videos of those gigs show them packed full of hits and boasting spectacularly huge staging – needless to say, London’s Olivia Rodrigo fans have a lot to be excited about.

Planning on heading to one of Olivia Rodrigo’s gigs at the O2 Arena this week? Here’s everything you need to know about the shows, from doors and stage times to support slots and the potential setlist.

When is Olivia Rodrigo at London’s O2 Arena?  

She’ll be taking to the stage four times this week: Tuesday May 14, Wednesday May 15, Friday May 17 and Saturday May 18

What time do doors open?

Doors will open to the actual venue at 6.30pm each day. However, the area around the venue (with all the shops, restaurants and bars), will open much earlier at 10am. 

What time will Olivia Rodrigo come on stage?

Rodrigo is expected to come on at 8.30pm or so each night. Get down early to get a good spot in the crowd!

Who is supporting her?

Support comes from American singer and songwriter Remi Wolf, who’s expected to take to the stage at about 7.30pm each night.

Is the Guts tour setlist confirmed?

The setlist may change, but each night of the Guts tour so far has seen Rodrigo play a similar set of hits. For an idea of what she’ll play, these are the tracks performed in Glasgow last week, according to Setlist.fm.  

  1. bad idea right?
  2. ballad of a homeschooled girl
  3. vampire
  4. traitor
  5. drivers license
  6. teenage dream
  7. teenage dream interlude
  8. pretty isn’t pretty
  9. love is embarrassing
  10. making the bed
  11. logical
  12. enough for you
  13. lacy
  14. so american
  15. jealousy, jealousy
  16. happier
  17. favorite crime
  18. deja vu
  19. the grudge
  20. brutal
  21. obsessed
  22. all-american bitch
  23. good 4 u
  24. get him back!

Can you still get tickets for her London shows?

Some tickets are still available on both Ticketmaster and AXS – though be warned, they’re running very, very low for all four shows. 

Did you see that Billie Eilish is hosting immersive listening parties for her new album in London?

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.

