OMG, Harry Styles is coming to Wembley this summer

Harry Styles is setting the internet aflutter with the news that he’ll be visiting the capital this summer, for one precious night only on Saturday June 18, as part of his Love on Tour series of gigs. He’ll perform after a support set from special guest Mitski at Wembley Stadium, following dates in Glasgow and Manchester.

The London show is bound to be seriously popular, so put the on-sale date in your calendar now: tickets will be available on Friday January 28 from 9am. Prices are yet to be confirmed. These are Styles’s first ever stadium concerts, suggesting his star is in the ascendant, and the Wembley date is suspiciously close to festival season, so insiders are wondering if he’s also planning a spot at Glasto.

The lucky fans who manage to get tickets will witness a long-awaited homecoming for the former One Direction star. This tour was delayed by the pandemic, and finally kicked off last September in Las Vegas, where Styles wowed audiences with assured performances of songs like ‘Sign of the Times’ and ‘Watermelon Sugar’, his chatty performance style and impressively dandyish high-heeled boots.

Wembley Stadium. Sat Jun 18. Ticket info here.

