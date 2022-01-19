In a massive blow for London's party people, it’s been announced that The Drumsheds – the huge warehouse-style music venue in Enfield – will close down permanently later this month.

The news was shared by promoter The Hydra in an Instagram post yesterday, revealing that the final show at the venue will be the rescheduled date for their massive Not To Be dance music event.

The statement read:

’NOT TO BE will also be the last ever show at The Drumsheds, which closes its doors next month. So, it was either this date, or cancelling the event altogether. But what a way to go, closing this outstanding venue with this show…’

The show, featuring back-to-back DJ performances from Four Tet and Floating Points, Joy Orbison and Mount Kimbie, Carl Craig and Moodymann and many others, was meant to take place on December 18 but was postponed due to COVID-19. New DJs on the rescheduled date include Ben UFO, TSHA and Effy – but Powder, Mount Kimbie and Hashman Deejay will no longer be performing.

The venue, which is run by Printworks' owners and promoters Broadwick Live, originally opened for Field Day music festival in 2019. It has a capacity of 10,000 and consists of four connected warehouses as well as ten acres of outdoor space that can host an additional 30,000 people.

There’s not yet been an official statement from Broadwick Live to explain the reasons behind the decision to close Drumsheds.

The news comes during the same month that The Cause nightclub in Tottenham closed its doors for good, and when the iconic Dolphin pub in Hackney remains shut down by the council. It’s a huge blow for London's nightlife – but just as well we have something to look forward to, with KOKO in Camden reopening come Spring.

Tickets for the last ever show at The Drumsheds, Not To Be, are available here.

