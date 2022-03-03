The best nights out in London this week

Our pick of the top places to party over the next seven days

As ever, London’s got some absolutely cracking acts heading up its clubs this week. There’s groovy folk like Mr Scruff and underground royalty like Peverelist. There’s Moxie’s infectious club selections and The Cause’s ‘TBA’ line-up that we just know will be a reliable hoot. Want to know where to head this weekend? Here are the best nights out in the capital.

The Cause: Off Radar

When Tottenham club The Cause closed its doors on New Year’s Day, they promised us it wouldn’t be the end – and of course they weren’t going to leave us hanging for too long. To keep us on our toes, they’re throwing a handful of secret satellite raves around London in classic Cause fashion: an early start, stripped-back interiors and some serious vibes.

Line-up includes: TBA

Undisclosed location. Sat Mar 5, 2pm-11pm. £20.

Moxie at Phonox

London-based DJ Moxie is the next to head up a residency at Phonox – and it’s one that a lot of us have been waiting for. Playing an up-beat blend of house, techno, and breakbeat, the NTS regular is bound to keep the dance floor in high spirits from moment doors open until the lights come on.

Line-up includes: Moxie, all night long

Phonox, SW9 7AY. Fri Mar 4, 9.30pm-4am. £20.

Daslton Den and Friends

This intimate 100-or-so capaicty venue tucked away on Kingsland High Street is bringing together four underground collectives for a heavenly blend of breaks, electro, UK bass and UK garage music. It’s only a fiver (or if you get down early, it’s free), so is the perfect excuse for a Thursday night dance.

Line-up includes: Daebak, Gracie, Louis HZ, Nou, and more

Dalston Den, E8 29B. Thu Mar 3, 8pm-3am. Free before 11pm, £5 on the door after.

Krankbrother presents: Mr. Scruff and Friends

Krankbrother have programmed some extremely funky folk for this huge show at Camden’s Roundhouse. Hosted by MC Kwasi, the night will be soundtracked by Mr Scruff playing anything from jazz, hip hop, soul and disco, as well as Mancunian R&B duo Children of Zeus, London’s own Steam Down collective, and more.

Line-up includes: Mr Scruff, Children of Zeus, Steam Down, Tarza

The Roundhouse, NW1 8EH. Fri Mar 4, 8pm-2am. £30.

Origins x Livity Sound

Bristol based techno label Livity Sound are teaming up with the guys at Origins for a full force Corsica takeover. Expect rhythmic techno and complex sounds for a electronic workout that will break more than a few sweats.

Line-up includes: Danielle, Hodge, Mal b2b Mi-El, Peverelist and more

Corsica Studios, SE17 1LB. Sat Mar 5, 11pm-6am. From £17.50.

