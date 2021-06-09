One of London’s best art galleries has just announced its reopening date, and it looks beautiful

After four long years, the Courtauld Gallery is finally going to reopen this November. It’s been closed for major refurbishment, helmed by architects Witherford Watson Mann, and its incredible collection of art has been sent touring around the world. It has been sorely missed it, but now it’s on its way back.

The Courtauld Gallery houses the collection of its founder, Samuel Courtauld, and it features some huge art historical hits. There’s Renoir’s ‘La Loge’, some incredible Cezannes, some gorgeous Gauguins and Manet’s ‘A Bar at the Folies-Bergere’, an actual, real life masterpiece.

douard Manet, (1832 - 1883) A Bar at the Folies - Bergère, 1882, The Courtauld , London (Samuel Courtauld Trust

The main architectural highlight of the refurb will see most of those impressionist and post-impressionist stunners being housed in the new Great Room, which is a big wide open exhibition space created by knocking down previous partitions.

The whole project is designed to preserve the galleries for years to come, but also to celebrate and make clear the connection between the Courtauld Gallery and the Courtauld Institute next door, an art history school which produced probably the single greatest art writer of this generation (me).

Blavatnik Fine Rooms. Photo © Hufton+Crow

Anyway, not having the Courtauld in our London lives for the past few years has been a serious loss, and we can’t wait until we can finally go through its doors again.



The Courtauld Gallery opens in November 2021.

