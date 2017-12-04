One of London’s best bars Peg + Patriot is closing for good

Peg + Patriot – one of the best bars in London and a venue that picked up the title of Most Creative Bar at this year’s Time Out London Bar Awards – is closing its doors for good towards the end of December. The bar, a part of Bethnal Green’s Town Hall Hotel, a trailblazer on the London cocktail scene and one of Time Out’s top ten cocktail bars, made the announcement on Instagram on Friday, letting followers know that the bar’s final day of service will be on Friday December 23 after almost four years in business.



The team behind Peg + Patriot – led by drinks visionary Matt Whiley (aka Talented Mr Fox) – is said to be focusing its energy on follow-up bar Scout, a cool Shoreditch bar with a keen eye on sustainability that opened earlier this year. The announcement also cited ‘new projects’ as a reason for the closure, so we can only hope that means even more spin-off bars from this very talented team in 2018.





A post shared by Peg + Patriot (@pegandpatriot) on Dec 3, 2017 at 2:50pm PST



For the next three weeks, the bar will be serving cocktails from its final drinks list called ‘Oceans and Seas’, a menu of cocktails named after – you guessed it – oceans and seas around the world. The bar will also be adding a different one of its all-time classic cocktails to the menu each week, this week seeing the return of the Super Soaker, a drink made with watermelon-infused whiskey. So book in a festive catch-up at this unforgettable bar. We just know you’ll see it off in style.

Find a new favourite watering hole in our list of London’s best cocktail bars.

Get more hot drinks news delivered straight to your inbox when you sign up to Time Out.