One of London’s biggest train stations is getting a massive Wetherspoons pub

The Lion and Unicorn will open at Waterloo station this summer

Getting a pre-holiday pint at ‘Spoons is a right of passage before taking any flight, but what about before jumping on a train? This could be about to become the norm at one of London’s busiest train stations, as Wetherspoon has announced it’s putting a pub in Waterloo station. Strikabombs for everyone!

JD Wetherspoon has announced it will open the Lion and the Unicorn at Waterloo station this summer. The chain will invest £2.5 million in the pub’s development, creating 120 full and part-time jobs while it’s at it. The new ‘Spoons is named after the Festival of Britain, which was held close to the site in 1951.

The Lion and the Unicorn will be situated in The Sidings, a part of Waterloo station which used to be the Eurostar terminal but is now a retail space. Other businesses in The Sidings are Brewdog Waterloo and a Lucky Voice karaoke bar.

The new Waterloo watering hole will be on one level, with floor-to-ceiling glazing around the perimeter, offering views in from the station concourse and plenty of natural light.

Wetherspoon chairman and founder, Tim Martin, said: ‘We are looking forward to opening our new pub. We are confident it will appeal to a wide range of people and be a great asset to the station itself.’

Sian Evans, the management director of LCR property developers, added: ‘The Sidings at Waterloo is set to become one of London’s leading leisure and entertainment destinations. The new Wetherspoon pub will provide another great reason for people to visit.’

