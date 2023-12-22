British Airways is launching flights from London to one of the ‘world’s best destinations’ in 2024

One of the planet’s trendiest city break spots will soon get a regular BA service

When it comes to the variety of destinations to jet off to, us Londoners sure are lucky. With several massive airports (two of which are among the biggest in the world), there are very, very few places around on the planet that aren’t served by the capital’s air hubs.

And now British Airways, the UK’s national carrier, is launching flights from London to one of the world’s trendiest places. İzmir in Türkiye, which was recently named a must-visit destination in 2024 by Lonely Planet, will soon be served by one BA flight per week from Heathrow.

İzmir, for those not in-the-know about Turkish city break spots, is a city on the Aegean coast and Türkiye’s third-biggest metropolis. It’s got a broad sort of appeal, boasting everything from sprawling beaches and reliable sunshine to buildings crammed with Ottoman history.

Lonely Planet’s 2024 ‘best in travel’ guide praised İzmir for its ‘seaside location, fresh Aegean cuisine, and blend of rediscovered heritage and revitalized contemporary culture’. The travel guide company said it’s ‘a city that prides itself on living the good life’.

BA’s Heathrow-İzmir route will kick off in May 2024 and they’ll run throughout the summer. Currently, Londoners wanting to get to İzmir have summer services run by the likes of Tui, easyJet and Pegasus.

You can book and find out more on the British Airways website here, then check out more of Lonely Planet’s must-visit destinations for next year here.

