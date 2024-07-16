One of London’s major cycle highways is getting extended

Good news, two-wheeled Londoners: TfL has just announced plans to extend a major cycle route in west London.

TfL and Hounslow Council have detailed plans to increase the length of the Cycleway 9 route by 850m, improving cycle safety and boosting connections between Syon Park and Hammersmith.

Suggested changes include protected bike lanes along Brentford High Street between Alexandra Road and Beech Avenue, with advanced stop lines allowing cyclists to get a head start at traffic lights. The proposed changes would also see priority given to pedestrians, with side-road junctions introduced to slow traffic and more pedestrian crossings.

The proposals are part of TfL’s Healthy Streets for London project, which aims to make the city safer, healthier and, of course, greener by making way for more sustainable travel. Space for trees, rain gardens and drainage systems will be also identified in Hounslow borough to help adapt to the effects of global warming.

Cycling in London has massively increased in popularity in recent years – and TfL has the data to prove it. Apparently there’s been a 56 percent increase in cycling in London between spring 2021 and 2024, so more high-quality, safer cycleways are certainly a welcome addition.

TfL is now looking for feedback on the new plan, with the consultation open until 9 September 2024. You can take part in that here. Two drop-in events will also take place at the Digital Dock (205 Brentford High Street, TW8 8AH) on Tuesday 6 August at 3pm to 7pm and Sunday 17 August at 9:30am to 1:30pm.

