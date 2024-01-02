London
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Rotherhithe Tunnel, London
Photograph: David Lunn / Wikimedia

This important London tunnel could soon close for 9 months

TfL has confirmed that the Rotherhithe Tunnel may shut for a lengthy period next year

Ed Cunningham
Written by
Ed Cunningham
Advertising

Are you a regular user of the Rotherhithe Tunnel? If you are, prepare for a shake-up to your usual routine, as TfL has confirmed that the Thames crossing may soon have to close for a lengthy period. 

The Rotherhithe Tunnel links Limehouse on the northern side of the Thames with Rotherhithe (duh) on the south. Well over 100 years old, the tunnel is apparently in dire need of repairs which could take nine months, starting sometime in 2025. 

Currently, the Rotherhithe Tunnel routinely closes for maintenance on Monday evenings, typically between around 9pm and 6am. The tunnel also has size restrictions – vehicles larger than two metres tall or wide or which weigh more than two tonnes can be fined up to £160 per trip. The closest alternative crossing points are Tower Bridge and the Blackwall Tunnel. 

2025 is shaping up to be quite the year for the Thames’ crossing points. The brand-new Silvertown Tunnel is set to open then, while 2025 is also the year that the Blackwall Tunnel is expected to introduce a toll fee.  

According to the Standard, a TfL spokesperson said about the closure: 

‘While we have previously completed concept designs for the full refurbishment of the Rotherhithe Tunnel, carrying this out would be a significant investment and could require the tunnel to be closed for nine months.

‘A full refurbishment would only go ahead following the opening of the Silvertown Tunnel to ensure that people can continue to cross the river. It remains vital that we secure more support from Government to renew our assets and make best use of every pound we invest in renewing our assets.’

Did you see that Britain’s ten most expensive roads are all in London?

Plus: Shepherd’s Bush Market is getting a massive makeover.

Stay in the loop: sign up to our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site Map
    © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.