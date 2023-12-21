Shepherd’s Bush Market is getting a massive makeover

Shepherd’s Bush Market is due to get a major makeover, with the 109-year-old market set to get a full revamp and 40 new affordable homes built nearby. But the plans are proving controversial with some locals, and a community group has formed to protest against the plans.

The owners of SheBu market, Yoo Capital, have won planning permission to give the bazaar a proper glow-up. The developers, who are behind the transformation of Olympia, were given the go-ahead by Hammersmith & Fulham council’s planning committee in a 3-2 vote this week.

As well as the market’s upgrade – designed by architects AHMM – and the 40 homes, which will be managed by the council, plans also include a new commercial building with a life science incubator for Imperial College.

But not all the traders in the market are happy about the potential makeover. In the past, redevelopment plans for the marketplace collapsed due to opposition from traders. Earlier this month a council committee meeting to approve the development had to be abandoned when 20 protestors from local community group Protect Shepherd’s Bush Market disrupted the proceedings.

After the council vote on December 20, Protect Shepherd’s Bush Market shared a statement on X (formerly Twitter), saying: ‘Tonight’s vote to waive through the gentrification of Shepherd’s Bush Market is a shameful decision to side with corporate greed.’

‘Labour councillors asked performative questions about gentrification, trader retention and arch disrepair only to vote the application through. The Council have sided with the developer and ignored community and trader concerns for 18 months.

‘Tonight just 3 councillors voted to approve an application which will push out traders and destroy the market's diversity and character. We will continue to fight this application and the rampant gentrification it represents.’

The traders’ main concerns are that Yoo Capital’s plans would mean big rent increases which would push sellers out of the market. More than 30 market traders have written to the council to share their worries.

