One third of central London’s venues still haven’t reopened

Doors have been closed since lockdown for one in three of the area’s hospitality venues

An industry body for hotels, pubs, clubs, restaurants and bars says one in three venues in central London are still closed and will remain that way until footfall in the area returns.

The forecast was made by trade body UKHospitality, which says that until people return to central London, one third of the area’s venues won’t be able to make a viable comeback. While the figure may not come as a shock to anybody who’s taken a walk around a relatively sleepy West End lately, it’s worth noting that nationwide figures are a bit more buoyant – with just one in five hospitality venues are still shut at present across the UK.

‘The sector in London has been hit by a triple whammy of drop-off in commuting, lack of international tourism and an absence of cultural activities – and this has been affecting businesses since early February,’ said UKHospitality CEO Kate Nicholls.

UKHospitality is now calling on more support from the government for staff who work in the sector and for relief for small London businesses struggling to make the necessary comeback.

‘These businesses are critical to underpinning the wider London economy and job market, so it is vital that we have a clear, coherent plan for their recovery and a continuation of support until demand returns. In particular, we urge the government to provide a targeted extension of furlough and a continuation of business rate relief,’ said Nicholls.

