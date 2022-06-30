Ottolenghi is doing a home houmous kit for £45

Okay, there’s a little bit more to it than that

Just when you thought you’d exhausted the ways you can get your houmous fix, Middle Eastern restaurant Ottolenghi brings you its Hummus at Home kit. Struggling to make the perfect creamy houmous? Ottolenghi is here to save the day.

The kit includes the newly launched Ottolenghi tahini, dried chickpeas (which a lot of traditional houmous recipes use) plus jarred chickpeas (for those of you busy Londoners short of time). It also includes Aleppo chilli flakes you can add to your hummus if you’re feeling spicy and Palestinian spice mix za’atar. They’ve also thrown in some za’atar pita chips from the Ottolenghi bakery. And you’ll find an accompanying recipe card with various topping suggestions and instructions in your kit too. If you’re looking for a present for a houmous-obsessed friend, there’s also an option to add an Ottolenghi branded gift box to your order.

But before you get too excited, this DIY dip doesn’t come cheap. Though it does contain some tasty accompaniments, the kit will set you back £45, about 45 times what it would cost you to get stuck in and make your own pot of houmous by the way – and considerably more than it would cost you to get down your local supermarket and just buy a pot of the stuff.

Still, you can’t beat the satisfaction of making something yourself from scratch. And if you intend to spend the summer rocking face glitter and a Rains jacket in statement colour, you know that only one houmous brand hits the spot. Wilderness attendees, all together now: Ot-to-leng-gi…

Ottolenghi’s Hummus at Home kit is available to order from July 7 at www.ottolenghi.co.uk.

