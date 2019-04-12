Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right Overheard in London: this week’s #wordonthestreet
News / City Life

Overheard in London: this week’s #wordonthestreet

By James Manning Posted: Friday April 12 2019, 10:19am

‘I just went to the loo and I didn’t want to take a biscuit with me!’

‘My life isn’t over, but the getting married has got to stop.’

‘If she was really living her best life, she would have gone to Nando’s.’

‘I’ve been practising my lucid dreaming. I’m absolutely exhausted.’

‘Who’s Julie Andrews? Is she in “The Hills Have Eyes”?’

‘Don’t show me a croissant that’s less than eight inches. This isn’t primary school sports day!’

‘I need to be with a man who doesn’t fuck other girls on my birthday.’

‘I can’t believe my friend is in the Bahamas and
she isn’t swimming with pigs.’

‘Yes, it’s “Witherspoon” like the actress, not “Wetherspoon” like the pub.’

Every week you share the weird things you’ve overheard in London. Above, a few perplexing snippets from the past seven days – don’t forget to tweet us your own!

Overheard last week

Love London and all its weirdness? Sign up now to get the best of the city straight to your inbox, as often as you like.

Advertising
Advertising
Staff writer
By James Manning 516 Posts

James Manning is the City Life Editor at Time Out London. He left London once but he didn’t much like it so he came back. Follow him on Twitter at @jamestcmanning.

Comments

0 comments
&nbsp
Newest | Oldest