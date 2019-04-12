Overheard in London: this week’s #wordonthestreet

‘I just went to the loo and I didn’t want to take a biscuit with me!’

‘My life isn’t over, but the getting married has got to stop.’

‘If she was really living her best life, she would have gone to Nando’s.’

‘I’ve been practising my lucid dreaming. I’m absolutely exhausted.’

‘Who’s Julie Andrews? Is she in “The Hills Have Eyes”?’

‘Don’t show me a croissant that’s less than eight inches. This isn’t primary school sports day!’

‘I need to be with a man who doesn’t fuck other girls on my birthday.’

‘I can’t believe my friend is in the Bahamas and

she isn’t swimming with pigs.’

‘Yes, it’s “Witherspoon” like the actress, not “Wetherspoon” like the pub.’

Every week you share the weird things you’ve overheard in London. Above, a few perplexing snippets from the past seven days – don’t forget to tweet us your own!

