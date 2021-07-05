London
Overheard in London: this week’s #wordonthestreet

People do say the weirdest things

By
Kate Lloyd
Without further ado, here's all the deeply strange stuff we've heard on the streets of London this week. 

‘Legs dry more quickly than clothes.’

‘I just really wish people would stop emailing me.’

‘If it wasn’t for Stalin I wouldn’t be Australian.’

‘Please refrain from touching me while I’m sweating and holding a bread knife.’

‘If you had a sex dungeon and it was purple, it would be this purple.’

‘So I asked if it was a sexual relationship and she left the pub.’

‘I’m not tired, I’m just sweaty!’

You’re the banjo player in Mumford & Sons and there’s just no coming back from that.’

‘A girl behind me went “JUST SHUT UP AND PISS”.’

‘She does baby discos now.’

Heard something funny? Tweet us and let us know using #wordonthestreet and @timeoutlondon.

