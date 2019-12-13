Overheard in London: this week’s #wordonthestreet

‘Posh people get chlamydia too, you know.’

‘I hope they never lose that snake again. I can’t believe they found it in the cutlery drawer.’

‘He can’t live in Lewisham anymore. It’s just not working for him.’

‘I realised something the other day: I have the same eyes as Rihanna!’

‘Either put that sausage away or give it to me.’

‘I wish I wasn’t three-dimensional.’

‘Just because she’s not vegan it doesn’t mean she’s smart.’

‘I’ve been to Pudding Mill Lane DLR but I still don’t actually believe it exists.’

‘Every time it rained, we just went into Waitrose.’

Every week you share the weird things you’ve overheard in London. Above, a few perplexing snippets from the past seven days – don’t forget to tweet us your own!

