Oxford Street’s reborn HMV now has an official opening date

Remember the good old days, when you’d pop down to HMV on a Saturday, look through all the JLS and ‘Twilight’ posters and pick up the latest Saturdays album before heading to Subway to chomp down an Italian BMT? Us too. The nostalgic days of yore could be about to make a big comeback, as HMV has announced the opening date for its new Oxford Street store.

That’s right, after a tearful departure from the UK high street in 2019, the CD emporium is returning to shoppers IRL this month. We can already hear the sound of thin films of plastic being torn from the outside of DVD boxes.

HMV will open on November 24 at 363 Oxford Street, the address that hosted the very first HMV store in 1921. Called the HMV Shop, the flagship will be the largest entertainment outlet in London, flogging vinyls, pop culture merch, music, film and TV tech, as well as having a space to host performances and signings.

Opening in 1921, HMV Oxford Street was once a musical institution, where the Beatles’ first demo tape was copied in 1962, and where Blur played a rooftop gig in 1995. After closing in 2019, the flailing music store was saved by Canadian music entrepreneur Doug Putman, who said the Oxford Street reopening would be ‘the launchpad for an exciting new era for HMV’.

For more shopping, check out Time Out’s shopping hub. Plus, did you see that a Harry Styles pop-up has landed in Selfridges? Meanwhile, over in Covent Garden, Marc Jacobs’ first-ever UK pop-up has arrived.

Did you see that London’s legendary Batman-themed restaurant just got an ‘iceberg lounge’?

Stay in the loop: sign up to our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.