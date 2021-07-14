There’s nothing like a Sunday dancefloor sesh to sweat out the toxins from the night before. And now, it’s socially acceptable to dance on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, all in the name of making up for lost time. But if that’s not good enough and you need another excuse to get some more club nights in the diary, Phonox knows what’s up. They’ve just dropped a new ten-week residency, ‘Brand New Feeling’, with Palms Trax – the floor-filling DJ and producer from Berlin.

Palms Trax (whose real name is Jay Donaldson, in case you were wondering), has played his fair share of revered electronic music venues and festivals, including Panorama Bar, Sónar and Dekmantel. His sets are pretty varied, mixing understated techno with wriggles of disco, super-catchy house, and lots of weird and wonderful shit for good measure.

George Nebieridze

Across the ten weeks at the Brixton nightclub, he’ll be playing next to a curated line-up of some equally stunning selectors: Omar S, Shanti Celeste, Changsie, OK Williams, Antal, Hunee and a personal favourite, Motor City Drum Ensemble. Also joining Jay is some swiftly rising talent, such as Bristolian techno guru Batu, and live keys-and-DJ duo, Nu Genea, who have collaborated on an album with Fela Kuti drummer Tony Allen. They’ll probably both be headlining Houghton in a few years, so it’s best to see them soon for bragging rights.

The guys behind the residency are kindly offering all NHS workers and carers the option to sign up for a free ticket, and hospitality workers can also cop one if they register with CODE, an online community for the hospitality industry. Oh, and there’s also a bunch of reduced-price tickets available to anyone else for a fiver, on a first come, first served basis.

The residency will run for ten weeks from the end of September until December 5, with all events taking place from a leisurely 4pm to 10pm, meaning you can be well behaved: home, teeth and bed, all before midnight. You can grab your tickets on Wednesday July 21 from 1pm, or sign up for presale to jump the queue by a few hours and get those discounted gems. Oh, how I have missed the relentless game of ticket buying…

Phonox, 418 Brixton Rd, SW9 7AY.

