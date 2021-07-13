Celebrate Freedom Day with free beer

‘Freedom Day’, as some folk are calling it, is just around the corner.

Is it exciting? Is it scary? Is it a little bit of both?! As lockdown restrictions are lifted next Monday, Gibney’s by Old Street is celebrating with some actual free pints. Although it’s shut on July 19 itself (well, it’s a Monday isn’t it?), the Irish bar will be dishing out big frosty glasses of beer and Guinness from Wednesday to Friday (July 21 to 23) between the hours of 4pm to 6pm.

Lovely! A free pint! Truly the taste of freedom! However, there is one rule: you’re only allowed one. Which is fine. We can cope. One’s all you need for an afternoon, anyway. We shan’t be greedy.

All you need to do to claim your gratis bevvy is say ‘Freedom at Gibney’s’ to the kindly bar staff. And remember, you’ll actually be able to go up to the bar now and speak to them IRL, rather than sit at your table and forlornly try and work out which app you have to use.

You can find London’s only branch of the famous Gibney’s below Daffodil Mulligan, telly chef Richard Corrigan’s Irish eatery. The original boozer, in Malahide on the Irish coast, has been run by the Gibney family since 1937. Idyllic.

Gibney's, 70-74 City Rd, EC1Y 2BJ.

