First up, we should point out that this is a safe space for pancake orderers. Sure, not making your own on Pancake Day is a pretty lazy move. They require roughly three ingredients and about 10 minutes of your time to make. But we’re not here to judge. We’re here to enable. If you want to spend your hard-earned cash on perfect takeaway pancakes or a bougie pancake meal kit then we say go for it. You deserve it. These are unprecedented times after all. But if you are going to order pancakes on February 16, at least get yourself some good ones.

You’d have to be pretty obsessed with pancakes to open a restaurant dedicated to them. And the good folk at Where The Pancakes Are certainly are. They’ve launched a series of £45 Pancake Day meal kits for half-arsed (and cash-rich) pancake makers around the city. They come with everything you need to make fancy buttermilk pancakes, plus your choice of toppings from Spanish lemons and sugar to salted caramel and banana or bacon and maple syrup. A good (if expensive) treat.

This legendary Liverpool Street caff is doing a special series of pannies to celebrate this year’s PD. They’re available from February 8-16 on Deliveroo and Uber Eats and cost around £11. Expect super-decadent toppings like apple pie and custard, banoffee and Lotus biscuit and cookies and cream.

You can rely on the Breakfast Club to create a limited edition line of takeaway pancakes that are so indulgent you can’t tell if the idea of them makes you ravenous or queasy. As well as their usual giant stacks of pancakes topped with syrup, berries and cream, for PD 2021 you can bag a cherry pie flavoured stack oozing with compote or a Mississippi mud pie number that’s swamped with nuts, chocolate and ice cream. They’re massive, £11 and available on Deliveroo.

Every time we read the words Crepe Affaire, we end up thinking about someone having a really mediocre extra-marital romp in a Travelodge. And that’s unfortunate because, you know what, these lads do a decent range of sweet and savoury crepes for around £5 each. And these are proper, thin French pancakes. The kind that are delicately topped with classic flavours like lemon and sugar, Nutella and ham and cheese. Rather than the stacked-up doughy boys you’ll find elsewhere on this list. If you are in the market for a food coma though, you can order a ‘six pack’ (six rolled up crepe in a box).

Photograph: Mark Greenaway

Whipped crème fraîche. Toffee apple slices. Light, fluffy crepes. Top Scottish chef Mark Greenaway is due to open his first London restaurant this year and is building up to the big day with a panny delivery service of dreams. His creamy, caramel-y dessert is available across London from February 15-21 on good old Deliveroo.

If every time Pancake Day rolls around you find yourself thinking ‘these flat cakes are tasty, but I wish they were healthier’, you’re in luck. Wellbeing start-up The Açai Girls is delivering a plant-based little number to south-west Londoners at the moment. Available on Deliveroo the cacao, hazelnut and banana pancakes are sure to be packed with vitamins, minerals and protein gains as well as tasty, tasty flavour.

Wow, what a name. A truly horrible pun. But don’t let that put you off from ordering the bargain pannies on offer from this brunch-focused mini-chain based in Waterloo, King’s Cross and other hot rail spots across the city. A stack of five buttermilk pancakes, served dripping with butter and maple syrup, will set you back just £5.50 here.

