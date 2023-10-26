London
Empty carriage of a District line train
Photograph: Silvi Photo / Shutterstock.com

Part of the District Line is closed for three days this week

Replacement buses will be running, but TfL is urging travellers to leave extra time for their journeys

Liv Kelly
Written by
Liv Kelly
We’ve got some annoying news for anyone who frequents the District Line. Parts of the London Underground service are due to be closed for three days this week, starting from today, Thursday October 26

Transport for London announced that the line will be closed until Sunday October 29 between Earls Court and Ealing Broadway, and Richmond and Kensington Olympia. In order to minimise delays, TfL have recommended people travel during off-peak periods where possible, and leave extra time on their journeys. 

Replacement bus services, including the DL1 from Hammersmith to Acton Town, and the DL3 From Turnham Green to Richmond, are set to run, but the latter is only an early morning and late evening service. 

If your usual journey is affected by these closures, TfL also recommends opting for Piccadilly Line services for Ealing Common, and London Overground services between Gunnersbury, Kew Gardens and Richmond. 

There will also be no service on Saturday November 11 until 3pm, according to TfL’s website. You can read more about all the planned closures on their calendar here

From updating our London train strikes page with all the latest information, to getting you addicted to the metro memory game, Time Out is the place to come to for all things Underground. 

Did you see that one-day Travelcards in London have just been saved

Listen to Time Out’s brilliant new podcast ‘Love Thy Neighbourhood’: episode 12 with Paul Feig in Mayfair is out now.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.

