Party like it’s 1992 at the Clapham Picturehouse this Sunday

To celebrate its 25th birthday, the Clapham Picturehouse is going to be partying like it’s 1992 this Sunday. Yes, 1992. Think ‘partying like it’s 1999’, only without that nagging anxiety that the Y2K bug is about to set fire to your computer.



The south London cinema is putting on a selection of early 2018’s most eagerly awaited movies. If you fancy catching ‘The Shape of Water’, ‘Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri’, ‘Journey’s End’ and ‘Molly’s Game’ early – and you definitely should – here’s your chance.



And to sweeten the deal even more, all bar prices will be set at 1992 levels. A pint will set you back only £2.39. Picturehouse is also promising prizes, surprises and retro games.

