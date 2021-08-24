London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Pastaio summer slushies
Pastaio

Pastaio is launching a new slushie series inspired by Soho’s coolest bars

Three of the area’s drinking joints will team up with the restaurant on some refreshing frozen cocktails

Written by
Rhian Daly
Advertising

Pastaio’s Ganton Street restaurant is getting into the neighbourly spirit this summer with a new series of signature slushies inspired by some of the coolest bars in Soho

The area’s pasta aficionados are teaming up with bars in its vicinity to bring a fresh twist to its cocktail menu, with each concoction only available at the restaurant for a limited time. As well as its own lemon and grappa Prosecco slushie, which has been a menu staple since it opened in 2016, there’ll be a trio of refreshing new treats to try. 

Each slushie will be available for two weeks each, kicking off on August 30 with a Campari and pink grapefruit offering from Soho institution Quo Vadis and created by Jeremy Lee. After a fortnight of that bittersweet, icing sugar-sprinkled slush, Pastaio will welcome in Golden Gai on September 13, a relative newcomer to the area that fuses Italian and Japanese ingredients in its creations. It will reimagine the classic Piña Colada with coconut cream, coconut water, fresh pineapple juice, cucumber and some much-needed Plantation Pineapple dark rum.

 

Last but not least, Mezcaleria Colmillo – the downstairs bar at El Pastor Soho – will take up residence on the slushie menu from September 27. It will bring with it a spiced mango margarita that mixes El Jimador Reposado, mango, lime, Cointreau and aguamiel with papilla chilli for a little summery kick. Just don't get brainfreeze from slurping them down too quickly. 

19 Ganton St, Carnaby, W1F 9BN

Here are 17 of the best bars in Soho

The 50 best cocktail bars in London

Popular on Time Out

    Share the story

    More on City Identity

      Latest news

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Time Out magazine

        Site Map
        © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.