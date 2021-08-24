Three of the area’s drinking joints will team up with the restaurant on some refreshing frozen cocktails

Pastaio’s Ganton Street restaurant is getting into the neighbourly spirit this summer with a new series of signature slushies inspired by some of the coolest bars in Soho.

The area’s pasta aficionados are teaming up with bars in its vicinity to bring a fresh twist to its cocktail menu, with each concoction only available at the restaurant for a limited time. As well as its own lemon and grappa Prosecco slushie, which has been a menu staple since it opened in 2016, there’ll be a trio of refreshing new treats to try.

Each slushie will be available for two weeks each, kicking off on August 30 with a Campari and pink grapefruit offering from Soho institution Quo Vadis and created by Jeremy Lee. After a fortnight of that bittersweet, icing sugar-sprinkled slush, Pastaio will welcome in Golden Gai on September 13, a relative newcomer to the area that fuses Italian and Japanese ingredients in its creations. It will reimagine the classic Piña Colada with coconut cream, coconut water, fresh pineapple juice, cucumber and some much-needed Plantation Pineapple dark rum.

Last but not least, Mezcaleria Colmillo – the downstairs bar at El Pastor Soho – will take up residence on the slushie menu from September 27. It will bring with it a spiced mango margarita that mixes El Jimador Reposado, mango, lime, Cointreau and aguamiel with papilla chilli for a little summery kick. Just don't get brainfreeze from slurping them down too quickly.

19 Ganton St, Carnaby, W1F 9BN

