Peanut butter pizza is coming – and it’s vegan

Peanut butter is one of those rare, precious foodstuffs that is both indulgent and naturally vegan. So it was only a matter of time before they spread it all over a pizza.

Launching this Friday (January 5) at pizza joint Four Hundred Rabbits, this Veganuary special will feature squash, beetroot, chickpeas, crispy onions, celery, sultanas and – of course – peanut butter. Yes, it sounds a bit monstrous, but we like to think of it as a massive peanut butter sandwich. Plus raisins. We’re feeling hopeful, basically. Vegan pizza is usually a crime – look into your soul: you were lying when you said you preferred marinara – but fingers crossed this will buck the trend.

Peanut butter pizza is available from this Friday at Four Hundred Rabbits’ Crystal Palace and Nunhead branches.

Doing Veganuary? Check out our roundup of the best animal-free London restaurants.

