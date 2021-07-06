Everybody’s favourite car park, Peckham Levels, has been shut for well over a year, but after a big old revamp and with a bunch of new traders on site it’s now well and truly back in business and ready to serve you up some incredible street food.

There’s a lot going on, so read closely – we don’t want you to miss out. With seven independent food vendors in residence, head to levels 5 and 6 for the cultish taste of 081 Pizzeria, Bando Belly’s fusion soul food, Boxwallah’s Delhi-inspired chilli cheese aloo tikki and butter chicken samosas or Ipanema Grill’s Brazilian BBQ. West African eats come courtesy of Plantain Kitchen, Green Choy§ does classic Korean and Beza Ethiopian is a vegan wonderland. Take your pick.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Peckham Levels (@peckhamlevels)

Peckham Levels' two bars – Near & Far and Lady Godiva – are also back in the swing of things and there’s a brand new coffee shop as well. Old Spike Roastery doubles up as a social enterprise, donating 65% of its profits to support people experiencing homelessness. They also have cake.

With bright eyes and full bellies, you can then take a peek at Peckham Levels’ other residents; hairdressers Barber & Blow, tattoo studio Dog and Bone, jewellery store Behô Studio, customised shoe shop Collaborate London and Create Shop, with arts, crafts, clothing and homeware from local designers.

All this and they've also crazy golf and a sweet deal for afternoon diners. For all of July get 20% off food and drink every Thursday and Fridays from 4-6pm.

Peckham Levels is open every Thursday to Sunday until late.

Peckham Levels, 95A Rye Lane, SE15 4ST

