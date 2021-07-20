The trendy Peckham Levels just got trendier (how is that even possible?)

South-east Londoners have been spoilt for choice recently. It seems like every time you blink, a new wine bar, watering hole or pop-up has opened there. Under the recent Covid restrictions, Peckham Levels took the opportunity to make some improvements to its already-thriving venue. Now that ‘Freedom Day’ has finally come along, it’s time to pull back the curtain and take a look at their grand reopening.

What’s immediately obvious is the addition of not one but seven new street-food vendors. Whether it’s the gourmet delights of street-food bad boys Bando Belly or a fifth floor Margherita from the undisputed ’za gods at 081 Pizzeria, Peckham Levels pretty much has you covered. Other vendors include the Dehli-inspired Boxwallah, Ipanema Grill’s Brazillian barbecue, West African food from Plantain Kitchen, classic Korean at Green Choy and vegan dishes from Beza Ethiopian. To now describe Peckham Levels as culinarily eclectic would be a massive understatement.

Peckham Levels has also welcomed the return of live music and will be hosting three events in celebration of ‘Freedom Day’. The first event will be the energetic Fireball sessions hosted by Mcknasty (Thursday July 22, 7pm, free). The second will be Afro-Latin jazz extravaganza Movimientos (Friday July 23, 7.30pm, free). And lastly, the Studs x Huns FC Brunch (Saturday July 24, 10.30am-3pm, free), a live screening of the England v Japan Olympic women’s football game that will raise money for Football Beyond Borders. Whether you take the stairs or the lift, you’d be silly not to check out Peckham Levels this weekend.

Peckham Levels, 95a Rye Lane, SE15 4ST.

