Usually, the reopening of Peckham rooftop bar Frank’s Cafe marks the start of summer for London. The hangout perched on the roof of a multi-storey carpark and part of Bold Tendencies arts organisation typically announces its return for the summer towards the end of May each year – when the chances of a view to the skyline at sunset undisturbed by the rain are all the greater.

This year, the grand reopening took place a little later than usual due to... the obvious. But we’re thrilled to say that Frank’s is now officially back, relaunching to the public during the heatwave this weekend just gone (Thursday July 30). That meant it was open in time for that flaming sunset on Friday night, too – the perfect accompaniment to the bar’s specialty, bright-red Campari cocktails

As before, Frank’s Cafe will be in operation to coincide with Bold Tendencies’ opening hours – this year, that’s noon to 11pm on Thursdays and Fridays and 11am to 11pm on Saturdays and Sundays. The rooftop bar will be running at a limited capacity, making it more tricky than ever to guarantee a spot for drinking up in the clouds. And although bookings won’t be taken in advance, punters will be asked to leave their contact details at the door or to enter them online via a QR code supplied.

Other than that, it’s business as usual (plus hand sanitiser), with Negronis and Spritzes at the bar and Lebanese-leaning bar snacks. Just hope for more of those flaming-red skies to tie in with your next visit.

Not up for queuing at Frank's? Check out these other awesome rooftop bars now taking bookings.

Going on for dinner after? These top restaurants are taking part in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme.





Time Out’s Love Local campaign is supporting local food, drink and culture businesses in London. Find out how you can help save the places that make our city great.

