London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Yard Sale
Justin De Souza

Yard Sale has teamed up with Sonora Taqueria for a beef taco pizza

It's another Yard Sale collab, and this time it's Mexican and extremely beefy

Leonie Cooper
Written by
Leonie Cooper
Advertising

When a man is tired of Yard Sale collabs, he is tired of life – so goes the popular saying.

Every Londoner, then, should be pretty happy to discover that the capital's favourite local dough-slingers have yet again pulled a perfect team-up out of the (pizza) box. This time it's with the freshly opened Sonora Taqueria in Stoke Newington. The Mexican joint started life as a popular food stall in Hackney's Netil Market, and is celebrating the very recent opening of its first ever restaurant by dabbling in the world of pizza. 

The Yard Sale x Sonora mash-up will launch on July 12 and be available at all 10 of the Yard Sale restaurants – including their latest branch in Tottenham – as well as available for delivery. 

The pizza is called La Sonorense and is a tribute to Sonora's best-selling taco. It'll be topped with beef barbacoa, which founders Michelle Salazar de la Rocha and Sam Napier slow cook in Guajillo and Pasilla Mexican chiles. That's popped alongside some red onions, fior di latte mozzarella and fresh jalapenos. The whole thing is finished with a dainty drizzle of Sonora’s house salsa verde. 

But if you fancy a taste you'll have to be fast – it'll only be on the menu until July 31. 

London's first ever Scottish deli is opening this summer

Eat pickle ice cream in a Chelsea bag shop 

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    Latest news

      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site Map
      © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.