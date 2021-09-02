Peperami, creators of a famous 1990s TV advert that could best be described as ‘harrowing’, are up to their old meaty tricks again.

The self-described ‘bit of an animal’ snack brand is creating an immersive experience that is, basically, a massive fridge. But a fridge stacked with endless Peperamis. If it has ever been your dream to go inside a fridge and eat many, many sticks of dried meat, then boy oh boy, is it ever your lucky day.

The three-metre-long ice-bar and mega-fridge will be open from Thursday September 9 until Saturday September 11 at Noho Studios, 46 Great Titchfield Street, and will be serving up all manner of Peperami-related snacks, including Peperami Chicken Bites and Vegerami-topped warm waffle bites as well as spicy chicken nachos. There will also be cocktails, which may or may not be Peperami flavoured and include ‘The Animal’, a booze-filled Peperami-green slushie and a ‘Pep’d Up Pineapple Punch’ with tequila.

Image: Peperami

Seeing as it’s going to be quite cold inside the big fridge – a classic fridge, this one – visitors will be given thermal jackets and gloves before entry. All the better to admire ice sculptures, an ice luge for drinks and, of course, a Peperami throne. Why not?

If this sounds like your kind of thing, then free tickets are available here and you’ll be able to stuff your pockets with bags and bags of Pep’d Up and Smokin’ Chicken Bites as well as enjoying the sensation of being inside a kitchen appliance.

