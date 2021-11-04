It’s Christmas advert season. Over the past couple of days, all of the UK’s most beloved/heavily marketed brands have dropped their heartwarming mini-movies. Very’s doing one where a family loves Christmas so much that they give mince pies to trick-or-treaters. John Lewis has one featuring an alien. But it’s the M&S one we care about. Why? Well, it appears to be filmed in east London’s finest shopping and Covid vaccination centre, Westfield Stratford.

Set in the centre’s M&S Food Hall, the advert follows a Dawn French-voiced Christmas fairy who brings a Percy Pig stuffed toy to life. Percy (who is voiced by Tom Holland) then dashes about the shop having his very first Christmas. He’s fully naked and has an unsettling smoothness to his flesh but he looks like he’s having a nice time. In fact, it’s great to see Percy having some fun after dedicating so many years of his life to being a brand ambassador for the store. (The little pig, Penny and the Piglets really are the Kardashian/Jenners of the confectionery world.)

You can watch the advert above and, in the meantime, we’d like to put in a request for a sequel for 2022. In next year’s ad, can Percy be joined by Colin the Caterpillar staring blankly at Christmas puddings with his Smartie eyes? The ultimate buddy comedy!

