Pergola on the Roof is coming back for summer

It’s official: rooftop season is (nearly) here.

Pergola on the Roof—the greenery-laden Paddington bar in the sky—has announced its return, featuring day beds and 850 outdoor seats for summer. It’ll be open for lunch and dinner, every Wednesday to Sunday from Thursday April 26 through to October.

Vietnamese barbecue specialists Mam, duck purveyors Canard and burger guys Patty & Bun will be on food duty, alongside two big open bars. Sounds nice and summery to us.

Pergola on the Roof will be at 5 Kingdom St, W2 6PY from Thursday April 26.

