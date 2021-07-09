Gay Paris is off the cards for most of us this summer. And sure, we can indulge our continental fantasies by going feral on the Chanel perfume samples at John Lewis and watching that Netflix show. But sometimes you just need a glass of bubbles, a wicker lounger and an 80 percent chance of rain to feel that je ne sais quoi.

Pergola Paddington’s new suntrap seems to fits the bill. The rooftop bar has partnered with Moët & Chandon to provide a Parisian champagne terrace over the summer, fully stocked with decorative lifebuoys, foliage and fizz.

Exclusive drink options include Moët champagne slushies and the brand’s signature summer serve Moët Ice, which is said to be the only champagne made to be enjoyed over the solid stuff. (We’ll take their word for it.)

Downstairs, there’s the usual choice of rotating food vendors to keep your stomach lined. Current offerings include burgers from Filth&Co, beef brisket from Salt Shed, gyozas from Niji Kitchen and curry goat from Rudie’s Jerk Shack.

The area is currently available for private hire for up to 150 guests. But if, like us, you can tolerate the maximum of five people sober, seven while inebriated, you’ll be glad to know the venue also accepts solo sippers and walk-ins.

Snorkels and sun hats at the ready.

Pergola Paddington, 5 Kingdom St, W2 6PY.

