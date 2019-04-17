Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right Pergola Paddington is back for summer and it’s raising the roof 🙌
By Samantha Willis Posted: Wednesday April 17 2019, 5:29pm

The inner-city foodie hotspot is returning with a new alfresco top deck and it’s going roofless at ground level too! Don’t worry, though, there’s still plenty of undercover seating for the unpredictable summer weather ahead.

Plus, if you’re a dedicated follower of street food, you’ll be pleased to know there’s lots of choice at this year’s Pergola Paddington. If you’re into kebabs, Babek Brothers will be serving up their prized wraps with halloumi fries but if you're after something fresh and healthy Honi Poké will be on hand with their customisable bowls.

Alongside those seasoned vendors will be two exciting new food concepts – spicy wonton dumplings and small plates from An Choi, from the Salvation in Noodles team, and Smash Pattya new burger concept from the guys behind Patty & Bun.

There’s also a bottomless menu available every Sunday, which may put you in a food coma. If that happens, you can recline on one of their bookable daybeds to work on your tan. See you there, fellow sun worshippers!

Don’t pass through W2? Browse our list of London’s best street food markets and food halls.

