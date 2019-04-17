Pergola Paddington is back for summer and it’s raising the roof 🙌

The inner-city foodie hotspot is returning with a new alfresco top deck and it’s going roofless at ground level too! Don’t worry, though, there’s still plenty of undercover seating for the unpredictable summer weather ahead.

Plus, if you’re a dedicated follower of street food, you’ll be pleased to know there’s lots of choice at this year’s Pergola Paddington. If you’re into kebabs, Babek Brothers will be serving up their prized wraps with halloumi fries but if you're after something fresh and healthy Honi Poké will be on hand with their customisable bowls.

Alongside those seasoned vendors will be two exciting new food concepts – spicy wonton dumplings and small plates from An Choi, from the Salvation in Noodles team, and Smash Patty, a new burger concept from the guys behind Patty & Bun.

There’s also a bottomless menu available every Sunday, which may put you in a food coma. If that happens, you can recline on one of their bookable daybeds to work on your tan. See you there, fellow sun worshippers!

