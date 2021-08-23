London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Image shows afternoon tea
The Petersham

Petersham Nurseries’ afternoon tea is helping to save India’s elephants.

Who knew you could support a charity by stuffing your face?

Written by
Emily Canegan
Advertising

Not another afternoon tea. Yes, another one.

The Petersham in Covent Garden is an Italian-inspired restaurant from plant-haven Petersham Nurseries. The storefront is rather unassuming – quaintly reminiscent of a quintessential French boulangerie. But inside, as you walk through to the main restaurant: plants galore.

You’ll pass a towering life-size elephants made from lantana camara (a species of flowering plant native to the American tropics, duh) as you take your seat under the airy outdoor canopy. And it’s more than just decorative. Petersham Nurseries has partnered with the Elephant Family, which aims to identify mutually beneficial modes of living between Asia’s wildlife and its indigenous communities.

Elephant Family work with on-the-ground conservationists, forest officials and governments to enlarge and reconnect protected areas as well as to improve the living conditions for species outside of these spaces. Their campaign Coexistence is London’s biggest environmental art campaign of 2021 and has raised more than £3m for human-wildlife coexistence projects.

The aptly named ‘Elephant Family Tea’ draws on Indian flavours, and comes arranged on a pretty florentine cake stand. On the savoury menu is spring pea and potato samosas, coronation chicken flatbreads, a mushroom idli, crisp pani puri dough balls filled with crab, and a kedgeree scotch quail egg. 

Plain and fruit scones follow, served with clotted cream and jam. There’s also a selection of cakes and pastries: rum babas, earl grey tea cake, banana and turmeric macarons, mango layered slices and coconut eclairs.

The afternoon tea is priced at £55 per person, with £10 of that being donated to Elephant Family. 

The Petersham, Floral Court, WC2E 9FB.

The best places in London to have a cuppa.

Throw some tiny sandwiches in the mix.

Popular on Time Out

    Share the story

    Latest news

      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Time Out magazine

      Site Map
      © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.