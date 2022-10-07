The US singer will perform two headline shows on June 24 and 25

Pink is going to headline British Summer Time next year, it has just been announced. Taking place on Saturday June 24 and Sunday June 25, the US singer will perform two headline shows at the festival in Hyde Park.

She’s doing the shows as part of her wider Summer Carnival 2023 tour, where she’ll put on six shows across the UK. Pink fans will be raising a glass across the country to this news, as this is her first UK tour in three years since the Beautiful Trauma world tour in 2019.

In a statement, she said: ‘It’s been a long three years and I’ve missed live music so so much…. So it’s finally time! I am so excited to get back to the UK and Europe to sing, cry, sweat and make new memories with my friends. It’s going to be magical!’

Pink joins headliners Bruce Springsteen And The E Street Band and Billy Joel who have already been announced on the BST Hyde Park bill for next year. The Boss will take to the BST stage for two shows on July 6 and 8. Billy Joel will blast his bangers across Hyde Park on Friday July 7. The show is his only European gig for 2023.

Something for everyone, then. Okay, not really. See you down the front: singing, crying, sweating and making new memories.

