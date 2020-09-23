Pittabun is serving £1 kebab and chips to mark its return

A free lunch might be hard to come by but a £1 lunch is almost as good, right? That’s what’s on offer at Pittabun in Soho. Tomorrow (Thursday September 24), the Greek street-food spot is reopening, and to celebrate, its offering £1 lunches for all.

From noon, you can choose from any of the restaurant’s pittabuns (essentially, a very nice kebab), including the souvlaki bun with slow cooked pork belly, tzatziki, tomatoes, red onion, mint and parsley salad, as well as the fish and beets bun with crispy fried cod, roasted beetroot, baby greens, walnut and garlic skordalia (puree) and beetroot ketchup.

The restaurant is also throwing in a portion of chips for each pittabun order, so you’ll get a kebab and chips for one English pound. If you do want to upgrade your chips, you can load them with feta, tzatziki, tartar or Pittabun’s spicy sauce, but extras and drinks aren’t included in the offer.

The £1 lunch deal runs from noon until they run out. After a bit of a gloomy week, kebab and chips for £1 sounds like the lunch of champions tbh.

Pittabun reopens at 4 Newburgh St, W1F 7RF. Grab the £1 from noon on Thu Sep 24, until it sells out.

