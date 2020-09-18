Jolene is opening a ‘big’ new bakery in north London

North Londoners, here’s another reason to be pretty smug about your corner of the city. Jolene, the much-loved Newington Green bakery which serves up mind-blowingly delicious pastries and plates of perfect pasta, is opening a new location. And it’s gonna be a big ’un.

Yesterday (Thursday September 17), Jolene’s owners confirmed an opening date for its sizeable sister restaurant. The name: Big Jo. The date: Monday September 22.

Initially, Big Jo Bakery was due to launch in May, but for obvious reasons its arrival got pushed back. Luckily, it’s still set to champion ‘regenerative farming, sustainability, grain economy, healthy growing food systems [and] community,’ in its 60-cover space along Hornsey Road when it opens next week.

The place will have two mills, one bread oven, one pizza oven and its own fermentation lab – there’s no menu online yet, but you can obviously expect baked goods galore.

Big Jo will be joining the likes of Primeur and Westerns Laundry (both of which appear on our list of London’s best restaurants), as well as Fitzroy in Cornwall, which are all run by owners Jeremie Cometto-Lingenheim and David Gingell.

Bookings are now open. Ours is an enormous Jolene pizza. We won’t be sharing.

Big Jo opens on Monday September 22 at 318-326 Hornsey Rd, N7 7HE. Book now via its website.

