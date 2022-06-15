London
Homeslice vegan pizzas
Photograph: Homeslice

Pizza lovers! Homeslice has launched a fully plant-based menu

The menu will consist of six different pizzas, drinks, sauces and desserts. Yum!

Written by
Lola Christina Alao
London has come a long way in plant-based food. Ten years ago, you’d really have struggled to find good vegan pizza. Most likely, you’d have no choice but to settle for a limp salad or a dry bit of bread with some sad tomato sauce on it. Now, great options are all over the place. 

One of London’s favourites, Homeslice, is rebranding its Old Street site as a fully plant-based restaurant – in collaboration with alt-meat brand Symplicity Foods, started by meat-loving chef Neil Rankin of all people.

Available from June 13, the menu will consist of six different pizzas, drinks, sauces and desserts. The restaurant does already have some delicious vegan faves on its menu, including ‘’nduja’ and tenderstem broccoli, chilli and garlic oil and the delicious-sounding mushroom, ‘ricotta’, pumpkin seeds, chilli and soy truffle glaze. But as plant-based options have risen in popularity by 25 percent since their launch on the menu in 2019, as Londoners look for more ways to both be healthier and try to save the planet, Homeslice is giving customers what they want.

Homeslice’s creative director Mark Wogan commented: ‘The movement towards a more “flexitarian” approach to eating is really important but what is even more important is to make sure that the alternative protein that you’re using is actually good for the environment.

‘If food is to be sustainable going forward we have to, as a society, explore as many different avenues as possible before we settle on what is the right way forward.

‘There are a lot of options out there on the market now and I’m not convinced they’re all good – either for you or for the environment. But we will always carefully select what we do and I think that’s why people have come. They’ve tried our vegan options, they’ve enjoyed them and so they come back.’

Homeslice, 374-378 Old St, EC1V 9LT.

