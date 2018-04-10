Pizza Pilgrims is hosting a vegan pizza night

Hooray for veganism! The Shoreditch branch of the bready pizzeria Pizza Pilgrims is trialling some plant-based fare for a night (Tuesday April 17) from 5pm until 9pm.

The Hey Pesto pizza with purple basil pesto, yellow tomatoes and vegan cheese from vegan-Italian specialists Pomodoro e Basilico sounds like a winner, as does the dessert ‘pizza ring’ stuffed with chocolate-coconut-hazelnut-butter.

Planning on taking a non-vegan friend? Better let them know the regular menu won’t be available. You can book a place or walk in.

Vegan pizza is at Pizza Pilgrims Shoreditch (136 Shoreditch High St, E1 6JE) on Tuesday April 17 from 5pm to 9pm.

