Popular Borough Market restaurant Turnips is closing

The closure bell tolls once more, this time for Turnips in Borough Market.

The restaurant launched as a pop-up from chef Tomas Lidakevicius (formerly of Jason Atherton’s City Social) in 2020, and became permanent the following year. It was connected to the Turnips greengrocers, a family-run fruit and veg wholesaler which has been part of Borough Market for over 30 years.

The al fresco restaurant was open for lunch and in the evenings, when Turnips had finished trading for the day, and served veg-forward small and sharing plates, with recent menus including cévennes onion with waffle and parmesan, candy beetroot with cured hake and mussel velouté and rhubarb with white chocolate.

The Turnips team wrote about the closure on Instagram, saying: ‘It is with a great sadness that we write to you today. The Borough Market trustees have revoked the licence for restaurant use and as a result we will be forced to close our restaurant on the 25th of April.’

They added: ‘The journey has been incredible for us, we want you all to know that it has been our greatest pleasure to be able to look after you. We have felt the love and support at every turn. Our hope is we went some way to showing you what heights the humble vegetable truly can reach.’

In 2022 Turnips released a book, Turnips' Edible Almanac: The Week-by-week Guide to Cooking with Seasonal Ingredients, which featured recipes by Tomas Lidakevicius. So if you still want the taste of Turnips, it might be time to pick yourself up a copy.

