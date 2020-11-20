Portobello Road Market is going virtual for Christmas

Even people who haven't set foot in west London for a decade recognise the significance of Portobello Road Market. Steeped in history, full of interesting stuff and always overflowing with characters, it's an intrinsic part of the capital’s identity.

Current restrictions mean that retailers selling non-essential items have been forced to close. That includes a lot of market traders. Luckily the people at Portobello Road Market (and Golborne Market, it’s two for the price of one!) are entering The Digiverse this year. Online. The Big Internet. Just download this app and you'll soon be browsing loads of the market's stalls, shops and food outlets. How good is that?

‘It’s a difficult time for market traders and local businesses,’ said Councillor Catherine Faulks. ‘We need to be innovative and come up with new ways to help the recovery of our market and local economy. Christmas is a vital time for many businesses and we encourage everyone who can to shop locally to help protect livelihoods.’

What’s more, market organisers are holding a bunch of virtual fairs between now and the end of November on the market’s Instagram. The first one is on Saturday (November 21) and focuses on gifts for kids. Then next Saturday (November 28), it’s gifts for adults. Finally, on the Sunday of the same weekend (November 29), they’ll be doing a genuine virtual antique fair. So why not treat yourself to some decent Ming dynasty ceramics, or a Victorian ear trumpet? You’ve earned it.

