Post a Cadbury chocolate bar to a loved one for free this Friday

We all have that tricky relative we don't know what to buy for Christmas. You’ve tried socks, soap and CBD-infused wine. This year you’ve considered topping up their Oyster.

There. Is. An. Alternative.

The Cadbury Secret Santa Postal Service returns to London this Friday, popping up at Riverside West on the South Bank between 11am and 7pm. You’ll be able to send a chocolate bar to a loved one free of charge, choosing between Cadbury’s original Dairy Milk bar or the Whole Nut, Caramel, Fruit & Nut or Oreo varieties.

The service operates on a first come, first served basis, so use your lunch break wisely.

More than 50,000 chocolate bars have been shipped so far. Watch out Aunt Phyllis, you’re in for a treat.

