If your summer is centred on self-care then pop this in your calendars: mental health charity Mind has announced an outdoor cinema and street food extravaganza to bring people together in Hackney.

Hosted over two days – July 18-19 – and in partnership with Street Feast, the ‘Movies with Mind’ event will be screening two of the most heartwarming and chuckle-worthy films in the cannon, ‘Ferris Bueller's Day Off’ and ‘Little Miss Sunshine’, in London Fields. Even better, it’s all in a bid to raise money for the charity’s stalwart work tackling mental health issues such as depression.

Street Feast will be there to provide the nibbles, including favourites such as vegan experts Club Mexicana, Fundi’s mouth-watering Neopolitan wood-fired pizzas and steamed buns from the aptly-named Yum Bun, all of who will be donating a part of their profits to Mind.

You’ll also find craft beer from local experts Five Points Brewing Co or wine and cocktails from Background Bars. To top things off, there’ll be a raffle taking place each night with prizes such as a £150 bar tab at Dinerama in Shoreditch, a year-long membership at the Rio Cinema in Dalston and various dinner-for-two vouchers in some of Hackney’s eateries up for grabs. Basically, you just need to turn up with a blanket and some pillows and you’ll find everything else you need there.

‘Ferris Bueller's Day Off’ screens on July 18 with ‘Little Miss Sunshine’ following on the next day. Tickets are priced at £17.50 and come with a complimentary drink. All proceeds go to Mind in Hackney.

Head to Billetto for more info and to book tickets. You can even pre-order drinks – the dream!