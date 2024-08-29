Praise the lord: Sloane Square is getting wider pavements

If you’ve ever ended up outside Sloane Square station, you might have noticed just how crowded the streets of this swanky shopping district can get. This could be set to change, though, if plans recently submitted to the Kensington and Chelsea council, are anything to go by.

Right in the heart of Chelsea, this affluent neighbourhood is known for its bougie boutiques and fine dining establishments. But it’s also widely regarded as a bit of a disaster to navigate by foot. According to the local council, this is due to the huge number of people passing though the area, as well as tricky narrow pavements which force pedestrians to cross the road in all the wrong places. This, in turn, causes overcrowding and traffic disruption - particularly during busy periods, causing chaos for pedestrians trying to window-shop all the posh places. Nightmare.

To address this, proposed new plans would see the road redesigned and the pavements widened, allowing plenty more room for pedestrians while (thankfully) having zero impact on the number of traffic lanes. The massive road refurb, paid for by property tycoons The Cadogan Estate, could start as early as 2025, pending approval and a consultation with the public. So, providing the plan goes ahead, it might soon be easier than ever to stare mournfully through shop windows at things you definitely can’t afford.

