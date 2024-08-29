This old London police station could be turned into a boutique hotel

Have you ever spent the night in the chokey?

The old police station at 101 Streatham High Road has been vacant since 2015, but soon, it could be transformed into a luxury hotel.

Everitt Road Properties has applied to Lambeth Council to turn the former station, built in 1912, into a 57-bed hotel and café. In a planning permission document, the property developer said the potential hotel was in an area that had been identified as being ‘suitable’ for more hotels.

The document wrote:

‘The only existing hotel in the area is the Leigham Court Hotel, an 86-bed hotel close to Streatham Hill Station. As a result, the provision of a new hotel at the application site will not result in an over concentration of hotels within the area.’

As part of the development, the old cop shop would get an extension at the back and a new mansard roof.

An old jazz club in Streatham is also set to be turned into a Travelodge, with plans approved by the council in 2023.

Lambeth Council will decide the future of the hotel in the old fuzz HQ at a consultation on September 4.

