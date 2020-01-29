Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right Pret is giving away free vegan croissants this Friday
Pret is giving away free vegan croissants this Friday

By Ellie Walker-Arnott Posted: Wednesday January 29 2020, 2:58pm

Pret’s vegan croissant 2020
Photograph: Pret A Manger

This Friday is kind of a big deal. It’s the end of the month (glorious, glorious payday!), the end of Dry Jan and Veganuary (if you’re still hanging in there), and it’s Brexit day. 

If that all feels a bit overwhelming, be soothed by the fact that it’s also the day that Pret is giving away free vegan croissants. 

Apparently, Pret’s latest addition – the Very Berry Croissant, which is made with vegan pastry and a sweet jam filling – has been a big hit since it launched earlier this month, and to celebrate it will be handed out to customers for free between 3pm and 4pm on Friday (January 31). 

To get your complimentary pastry all you need to do is pop to your local Pret and say a password, which will be revealed by Pret on its social media platforms on the day. 

Let’s see January out on a (sugar) high. 

Staff writer
By Ellie Walker-Arnott 315 Posts

Ellie Walker-Arnott is Digital Editor at Time Out London, where she’s worked since 2016. She also edits Time Out London’s Escapes pages.

Ellie writes about amazing places to explore in London. She’s into London’s green spaces, cool fitness studios and really good coffee. Ellie also loves a day trip and the chance to explore the rest of the UK. Ellie was born in London and, after a stint in the countryside, returned to the city nine years ago. She’s been a journalist ever since, specialising in film, TV and travel before moving to Time Out and getting to champion her home city every day. Her first book, ‘Nostalgic London’, will be published in 2020. 

Reach her at ellie.walker-arnott@timeout.com or connect with her on social at Twitter: @Ellie_Wa and Insta: @elliejwa

