Pret is giving away free vegan croissants this Friday

This Friday is kind of a big deal. It’s the end of the month (glorious, glorious payday!), the end of Dry Jan and Veganuary (if you’re still hanging in there), and it’s Brexit day.

If that all feels a bit overwhelming, be soothed by the fact that it’s also the day that Pret is giving away free vegan croissants.

Apparently, Pret’s latest addition – the Very Berry Croissant, which is made with vegan pastry and a sweet jam filling – has been a big hit since it launched earlier this month, and to celebrate it will be handed out to customers for free between 3pm and 4pm on Friday (January 31).

To get your complimentary pastry all you need to do is pop to your local Pret and say a password, which will be revealed by Pret on its social media platforms on the day.

Let’s see January out on a (sugar) high.

Into delicious vegan junk food? We tried a bunch of new vegan dishes and here’s what we thought.

Got a taste for the flaky stuff? Here’s our pick of the best bakeries in London.