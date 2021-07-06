The turkey and stuffing sarnie will be available until the first week of August

Only 172 days until Christmas! But Pret? Pret can’t wait that long. In fact, Pret are so keen for the season of Santa that they’ve decided to treat their adoring public to their xmas sarnie six months early. It’s happening and it’s happening now.

In case you’ve forgotten, the Pret Christmas Sandwich is a classic xmas dinner stuffed between two slices of bread; turkey in a port and orange cranberry sauce with pork stuffing, baby spinach, mayo and crispy onions. The high street chain decided to release the sandwich in the middle of summer to make up for the fact that due to lockdown, it was a bit harder than usual to get your hands on one back in December.

To keep Noddy Holder busy in his off-peak season, Pret have also enlisted the Slade frontman to launch the sandwich’s limited summer run, with the mighty Holder handing out 100 of them for free today at their Wardour Street branch, starting at 11am. So if you see a 1970s glam rock legend wandering the streets of Soho softly humming ‘Merry Xmas Everybody’ to himself, please do not be alarmed. Just ask him for your lunch.

Pret’s xmas sandwich will be available in stores and via delivery partners until the first week of August. After that you’ll just have to wait until winter.

