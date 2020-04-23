Pret has expanded its delivery service in London

Missing your almond croissant fix in the morning? Or your posh cheddar baguette at lunchtime? Londoners suffering from Pret withdrawal can now get their favourite things delivered. Yes, your lockdown dreams are coming true.

Last week, Pret re-opened ten stores in London to provide for NHS staff at nearby hospitals. Now, the high-street chain is expanding its delivery service. Previously only available on Deliveroo, you can now get the goods delivered on Just Eat and UberEats.

Menu items include Pret’s tuna mayo and cucumber baguette, the five-berry bowl and its chocolate brownie. Also available are various platters and boxes, including a classic lunch bundle for two, if you want to recreate that office lunch vibe, as well as a produce box with fruit and vegetables. There’s also a pack of five cookies which is described as a ‘sharing bag’ but don’t let that stop you from eating all of them, yeah?

