Pret has re-opened ten London stores for frontline staff at nearby hospitals

Like many businesses across London, Pret closed the doors to all of its branches in response to the lockdown. But now, after requests from local NHS workers and hospitals, it’s re-opening ten stores which are near hospitals, so that frontline workers can pick up supplies.

The ten stores will re-open as of today (Thursday April 16) from 8am to 2pm and food will be available for takeaway and delivery only.

Pret is offering a limited menu of its most popular items and is even branching out into groceries, selling a selection of essential items including milk, butter and tea. There will also be a 50 percent discount for NHS workers until the end of April.

Nearby hospitals include University College Hospital, St Thomas’ Hospital and Chelsea and Westminster Hospital.

Londoners all over the city might be missing their Pret lunches, but if anyone deserves a posh cheddar and pickle baguette right now, it’s definitely the NHS workers on the frontline.

