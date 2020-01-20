Pret has launched 15 new vegan dishes to save your plant-based new year’s resolutions

It’s mid January and the Veganuary novelty has well and truly worn off. Luckily for us, Veggie Pret is here to make our new year’s resolutions easier to stick to, with 15 new vegan recipes. It has heard our ‘I’m sick of meal prep’ prayers and delivered a menu – launching in London on January 21 – packed full of houmous, kale, overnight oats and sweet potato Buddha bowls.

It’s Veggie Pret’s biggest-ever menu launch, with 19 new recipes in total. First up are poké bowls (which have nothing to do with Pokémon – they’re a traditional Hawaiian dish involving fish, rice and veggies). But rather than fish or fake fish, you can expect clever fruity creations. Pret’s Sashimi-Style Watermelon Poké Bowl is made up of avocado, edamame beans, pickled cabbage, carrot, radish and sashimi-style watermelon.

Photograph: Pret

There’s also a tofu-based bowl as well as new Buddha bowls, salads and a sweet potato wrap.

Five new super-pretty smoothie bowls are being added to Pret’s shelves too (destined to be all over our instagram feeds). The range includes the Cocoa, Nuts & Berries Smoothie Bowl, containing a blend of cashews, banana, coconut, cocoa and lemon, as well as a raspberry-topped smoothie bowl which is the perfect shade of millennial pink. Looking for a proper detox? The Tropical Green Smoothie Bowl, made from mango, coconut, avocado, banana, spinach and ginger, would appear to be the ideal hangover cure. Perfect for when Dry Jan is over, then.

The new dishes are being served in packaging made from sugarcane, a renewable material made from products which would have otherwise have been wasted, meaning you can eat your Pret vegan bowls with even less environmental guilt. Win-win.

Here’s to keeping those plant-based resolutions going into February.

